From a US military plane, airdrops bring small doses of aid to Gaza, levelled by war

Two AP journalists aboard an American aid flight to Gaza observed the wreckage to the strip’s north as the plane delivered much-needed food aid to Palestinians below. The flight is part of a recent international effort to surge food and medical supplies to the north of the besieged enclave, where desperation mounts each day as Israel’s offensive on Gaza continues. The war has killed over 30,000 Palestinians and pushed a quarter to the brink of starvation, according to UN officials. Getting aid in by land has been no easy feat owing to significant political and security concerns.

By OMAR AKOUR and LEO CORREA Associated Press

