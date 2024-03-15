From 4-leaf clovers to some unexpected history, all you need to know about St. Patrick’s Day

NEW YORK (AP) — If it’s March, and it’s green, it must be St. Patrick’s Day. The day honoring the patron saint of Ireland is a global celebration of Irish heritage. And nowhere is that more so than in the United States, where parades take place in cities around the country and all kinds of foods and drinks are given an emerald hue. It was among Irish American communities that the day became the celebration it is, from its roots as a religious observance in Ireland. In America, it was about putting down roots and claiming a piece of the country’s calendar.

