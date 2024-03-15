An AP photographer on what motivates her as a woman in her profession
By ANDREEA ALEXANDRU
Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andreea Alexandru, a photographer with The Associated Press based in Bucharest, Romania, still faces comments from family members that her job is not one for a woman. “I try to take it as a pep talk,” she says. Alexandru has covered riots, elections, sporting events and cultural events. Her overseas assignments have included the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III. She says there has been huge progress for women in recent years, but women in disadvantaged groups face still face much discrimination. This feature is part of a series highlighting Associated Press journalists for Women’s History Month.