Americorps hosting homeless outreach in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif, - Americorps is serving those experiencing homelessness in Isla Vista on Friday.

United Way will also be distributing hygiene kits provided by local humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief.

The kits include personal care items such as shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrush, and more

County supervisor Lois Capps will be present in support of the outreach event.

Every Friday morning, the IVCSD community Room has hot coffee, snacks, and housing resources available for community members experiencing houselessness in Isla Vista.

These services are provided by NSBC United Way, a local non-profit whose mission is to improve people's lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities.

