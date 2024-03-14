UN envoy warns Gaza war and Red Sea attacks by Houthi rebels risk propelling Yemen back into war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The longer the war in Gaza goes on and Yemen’s Houthi rebels keep attacking ships in the Red Sea the greater the risk that Yemen could be propelled back into war, the U.N. special envoy for the Arab world’s poorest country is warning. Hans Grundberg told the U.N. Security Council Thursday it has been impossible to shield his promising efforts to restore peace to Yemen because the reality is, “what happens regionally impacts Yemen – and what happens in Yemen can impact the region.” Edem Wosornu, the U.N. humanitarian office’s operations director, said “levels of food insecurity and malnutrition have surged in recent months.”

