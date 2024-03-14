UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman from hospital bed: ‘I’m the happiest man in the world’

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — UFC Hall of Famer and former champion Mark Coleman says he is “the happiest man in the world.” A video posted to Coleman’s Instagram account shows him embracing members of his family from a hospital bed in an emotional scene. Coleman was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after saving his parents from a house fire in Ohio this week, according to daughter Morgan Coleman. He says “I can’t believe my parents are alive. I had to make a decision.”

