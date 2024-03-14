Skip to Content
ap-national-news

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman from hospital bed: ‘I’m the happiest man in the world’

By
New
Published 10:59 am

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — UFC Hall of Famer and former champion Mark Coleman says he is “the happiest man in the world.” A video posted to Coleman’s Instagram account shows him embracing members of his family from a hospital bed in an emotional scene. Coleman was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after saving his parents from a house fire in Ohio this week, according to daughter Morgan Coleman. He says “I can’t believe my parents are alive. I had to make a decision.”

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content