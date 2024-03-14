Skip to Content
Trump-backed Senate candidate faces GOP worries that he could be linked to adult website profile

By
Published 4:30 pm

By BRIAN SLODYSKO and AARON KESSLER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — For Republicans eager to regain the Senate majority this year, Ohio offers a prime opportunity to pick up a critical seat. But ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, there’s mounting anxiety inside the GOP that Bernie Moreno may emerge with the nomination. After vaulting into the top tier of contenders with a coveted endorsement from Donald Trump, Moreno is confronting questions about the existence of a 2008 profile seeking “Men for 1-on-1 sex” on a casual sexual encounters website called Adult Friend Finder.

The Associated Press

