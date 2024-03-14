Tractor-trailer goes partly off the New York Thruway after accident

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — A tandem tractor-trailer was left partly hanging over the edge of a New York State Thruway bridge after an accident. No serious injuries were reported after the accident Thursday. State police say the eastbound FedEx tractor-trailer sideswiped a disabled vehicle on a stretch of Interstate 90 in the Rochester, New York, area just after 8:30 a.m. The tractor-trailer overturned and began to go over the guide rail of a bridge. The truck’s driver went to the hospital with a minor injury. Three adults and one child in the disabled vehicle were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

