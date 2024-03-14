Supreme Court Justices Barrett and Sotomayor, ideological opposites, unite to promote civility

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the Supreme Court’s approval hovering near record lows, two justices have teamed up to promote the art of disagreeing without being nasty about it. In joint appearances less than three weeks apart, ideologically opposite Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Sonia Sotomayor said a Supreme Court where voices don’t get raised in anger can be a model for the rest of the country in these polarized times. Sotomayor says the justices’ pens can be sharp but they know how to “bring down the temperature” in opinions. Barrett had used almost the same words to criticize Sotomayor in a recent opinion.

By MARK SHERMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.