Spanish parliament set to approve controversial amnesty for Catalan separatists

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s Parliament is set to give its initial approval Thursday to a controversial amnesty bill aimed at forgiving crimes — both proved and alleged — committed by Catalan separatists during a chaotic attempt to hold an independence referendum six years ago. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has promoted the amnesty as a way to move past a 2017 succession attempt by the then-leaders of Catalonia, a northeastern region centered around Barcelona where many speak the local Catalan language as well as Spanish. However, the bill has also met opposition from millions of Spaniards who believe that the people who provoked one of Spain’s biggest political crises should face charges including embezzlement and promoting public disorder.

