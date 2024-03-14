Senators warn more visas are urgently needed for Afghans who aided the US in the war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators from both major political parties are urging congressional leaders to ensure that more visas are made available to Afghans who worked alongside U.S. troops in America’s longest war. The senators say an additional 20,000 visas are needed before the end of the fiscal year in September. The special immigrant visa program allows eligible Afghans who helped Americans despite risk to themselves and their loved ones to apply for entry into America with their families. While the program has existed since 2009, the number of applicants skyrocketed after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and REBECCA SANTANA Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.