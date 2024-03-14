Nigerian leader rules out ransoms for abducted students as observers urge dialogue

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s president has urged security agencies not to pay ransoms to rescue nearly 300 schoolchildren abducted from their school in the conflict-hit north a week ago. His directive comes as two people with extensive knowledge of the kidnap crisis said those holding the schoolchildren are known, and should be engaged in dialogue. Several schools have been attacked in Nigeria since the first major school abduction 10 years ago stunned the world. At least 100 of the schoolchildren abducted in Kaduna state last week are estimated to be aged 12 or younger. Security analysts also warn against the use of force to prevent collateral damage.

