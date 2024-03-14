‘Manhunt,’ about hunt for John Wilkes Booth, may make you wish you paid attention in history class

A new series on Apple TV+, premiering Friday, tells the lesser-known aspects of the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, focusing on the pursuit of his killer, John Wilkes Booth. Many don’t know that Lincoln’s killing occurred days after the end of the Civil War and that Booth acted with co-conspirators who unsuccessfully plotted to also kill the vice president and secretary of state. Premiering Friday, “Manhunt” stars Tobias Menzies as Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, who led the search for Booth and helped to convict his conspirators. Anthony Boyle plays Booth and Hamish Linklater is Lincoln.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.