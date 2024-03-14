Key moments surrounding the Michigan high school shooting in 2021
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The jury is deliberating in the involuntary manslaughter trial of the Michigan father of a teenage boy who killed four classmates and wounded others. This trial is the latest development in the shooting that happened on Nov. 30, 2021, in Oxford, Michigan, just north of Detroit. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were both charged with involuntary manslaughter. Jennifer Crumbley was found guilty in February.