Duty, Honor, Outrage: Change to West Point’s mission statement sparks controversy

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — “Duty, Honor, Country” has been the motto of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point for 126 years. The motto isn’t changing, but a decision to take those words out of the school’s lesser-known mission statement is generating outrage. Conservative radio host Jeff Kuhner posted on X that West Point “is going woke.” Fox network host Rachel Campos-Duffy posted that the academy has gone gone “full globalist.” Officials at the 222-year-old military academy 60 miles north of New York City say that while “Duty, Honor, Country” will always be the school’s motto, the mission statement is updated periodically.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.