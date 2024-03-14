Connecticut considering barring legacy admissions at private colleges, in addition to public ones

Connecticut lawmakers are considering banning the use of legacy and donor preferences in admissions to all colleges and universities across the state, including private ones like Yale University. A bill was advanced to the Senate floor on Thursday. It comes days after the Virginia governor signed legislation barring consideration of a student’s familial ties to a public college or university when being considered for admission. A similar law was signed in Colorado in 2021. There has been pushback to Connecticut’s bill from some private institutions including Yale, which have argued the state should not be dictating how they make admissions decisions.

