Bill to undo Memphis’ traffic stop reforms after Tyre Nichols death headed to governor’s desk

By
Published 11:26 am

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Legislation designed to undo police reforms set in place after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by officers last year is now headed to Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s desk. The proposal is moving forward despite emotional pleas to abandon the measure from Nichols’ family and accusations that the proposal is nothing more than “extreme government overreach.” House Republicans approved the measure last week and Senate Republicans adopted that proposal Thursday with just the chambers’ six Democrats voting opposed. Nichols’ death last January sparked outrage and calls for reforms nationally and locally. Videos showed an almost 3-minute barrage of fists, feet and baton strikes to Nichols’ face, head, front and back.

