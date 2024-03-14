A plane carrying the UK defense minister had its GPS jammed as it flew near Russian territory

LONDON (AP) — Britain says a plane carrying Defense Secretary Grant Shapps had its satellite signal jammed as it flew near Russian territory. The government said the Royal Air Force jet carrying Shapps, officials and journalists “temporarily experienced GPS jamming when they flew close to Kaliningrad” on a flight from Poland on Wednesday. The government said the jamming didn’t threaten the safety of the aircraft and it#s not unusual for aircraft to experience electronic jamming near Kaliningrad. Kaliningrad is a Russian enclave bordered by Poland and Lithuania, home to the Russian Navy’s Baltic Fleet. Shapps visited Poland on Wednesday to see U.K. troops participating in a large NATO exercise, Steadfast Defender.

