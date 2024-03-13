Washington State Bar Association OKs far lower caseloads for public defenders

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Bar Association has approved far lower case limits for public defenders in an effort to stop them from quitting, to help with recruiting and to fairly represent defendants. The Seattle Times reports the new limits adopted Friday are designed to cut maximum caseloads by about two-thirds. Skeptics agree the system is breaking down but are concerned about finding more attorneys to hire. Many counties, especially rural ones, already struggle to employ enough public defenders and get almost no state funding, which some say should change. The Washington State Supreme Court asked the Bar for its recommendations and will decide whether to adopt them.

