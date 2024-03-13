US could end legal fight against Titanic expedition

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. government could end its legal fight against a planned expedition to the Titanic shipwreck. Assistant U.S. attorney Kent Porter told a federal judge Wednesday that the U.S. is seeking more information after the company scaled back its dive plans. RMS Titanic Inc. originally planned to enter the sunken ship and take images and possibly retrieve artifacts. The U.S. said that would violate a law that treats the wreck as a gravesite. The company now says it will only take external images of the Titanic. Porter said the U.S. has not yet determined if the new plans violate the law.

