US and Japanese forces to resume Osprey flights in Japan following fatal crash

TOMIOKA, Japan (AP) — Japanese officials say the U.S. and Japanese militaries will resume flights of Osprey aircraft in Japan after completing necessary maintenance and training following a fatal crash last November. The Osprey aircraft, which can take off like a helicopter and then fly like an airplane, has had a troubled history, including numerous crashes. Japan’s Defense Ministry says the two countries have discussed the resumption of Osprey flights in Japan since the U.S. announced last Friday that the aircraft has been approved to return to service after an “unprecedented” part failure led to the deaths of eight U.S. service members in the crash in Japan. The entire U.S. Osprey fleet was grounded on Dec. 6, a week after that crash. Japan’s military also grounded all of its 14 Ospreys.

