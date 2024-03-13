Transgender recognition would be blocked under Mississippi bill defining sex as ‘man’ or ‘woman’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — House lawmakers in Mississippi have approved a bill that would define sex as binary. The bill passed Wednesday follows the lead of Republican-controlled legislatures around the country that are aiming to restrict the legal recognition of transgender identities. Republican Rep. Dana McLean’s bill defines “woman,” “man,” “mother,” father,” “female,” “male” and “sex.” The definitions all support the idea that sex is defined at birth. The bill states that there are “only two sexes, and every individual is either male or female.” The proposal is one of numerous such measures introduced around the nation this year in Republican-led states. It now heads to the Senate for further consideration.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

