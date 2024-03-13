Storm carrying massive ‘gorilla hail’ threatens parts of Kansas and Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Volatile weather is expected to hone in on parts of Kansas and Missouri Wednesday night, and the biggest worry is the potential for massive chunks of hail. Alex Sosnowski of AccuWeather says some are calling it “gorilla hail” because of its potential to be so big. The Kansas City metro area was at the center of the worry zone. Cars are especially vulnerable to damage. Sosnowski encourages people try to find a place to park their cars under a roof, if possible. Beyond the hail, heavy rain is possible in the same corridor. The National Weather Service has warned of a risk for flash flooding. A slight threat exists for a tornado.

