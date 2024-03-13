South Dakota legislator calls for inquiry into Gov. Noem’s Texas dental trip and promo video
By JACK DURA and JOSH FUNK
Associated Press
A Democratic legislator is calling for an inquiry into South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s trip to Texas for dental work and a promotional video in which she praises the dental office. State Sen. Reynold Nesiba says Wednesday he has asked the Republican co-chairs of the Legislature’s audit committee about looking into Noem’s travel and expenses in connection with the dental procedure. Noem’s office declined to answer questions Wednesday about the promotional video posted Monday night to her personal account on X in which she praised the dentists and staff at Smile Texas, a cosmetic dental practice in the Houston area.