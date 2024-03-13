Regents pick New Hampshire provost to replace UW-La Crosse chancellor fired over porn career

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Universities of Wisconsin regents have selected a New Hampshire provost to replace UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow. Gow was fired in December after regents learned he had produced and appeared in pornographic videos. The regents announced Wednesday that Keene State College Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs James Beeby would succeed Gow. Beeby beat out interim UW-La Crosse Chancellor Betsy Morgan and Indiana State University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Christopher Olsen for the job. He will start July 1 and earn $281,112 annually. That’s about $18,000 more than Gow was making when he was fired.

