Mexican journalist says he was abducted, beaten and questioned by armed men about his reporting

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A prominent journalist in western Mexico says he was abducted, beaten and questioned by an armed gang because of what he wrote. Radio and television anchor Jaime Barrera, who has written about drug cartel violence, was found alive and well Wednesday. In interviews with the Radio Formula station, Barrera described how his captors tied his hands, forced him to kneel and hit him with a board. They asked why he wrote the way he did and whose orders he was acting on. Barrera said they wanted to intimidate him, but did not say which cartel was involved. They let him go with a warning to tone down his journalism.

