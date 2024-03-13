Karl Wallinger, ex-member of The Waterboys and creative force behind World Party, dies

LONDON (AP) — Karl Wallinger, the multi-instrumentalist and solo force behind the band World Party and former member of The Waterboys, has died at age 66. His publicist says Wallinger passed away Sunday. No cause of death was announced. Wallinger had worked as musical director for a production of “The Rocky Horror Show” in London’s West End when he was recruited to play keyboards for The Waterboys in 1983. He left the band two years later after creative differences with its leader and founded World Party that was influenced by the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison and Sly Stone. The band’s second album was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1990.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.