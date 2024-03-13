Jury begins deliberating manslaughter case against Connecticut trooper who killed man in stolen car

A prosecutor has told a jury that a Connecticut state trooper’s fatal shooting of the 19-year-old man who had just crashed a stolen car following a high-speed chase was “overkill” and showed an “extreme indifference to human life.” State Inspector General Robert Devlin told the jury in Milford before it began deliberating Wednesday that Trooper Brian North didn’t need to shoot into the vehicle, killing Mubarak Soulemane following the Jan. 15, 2020, crash in West Haven. North’s lead attorney, Frank Riccio II, asked the jury to acquit his client, saying North feared that Soulemane was about to attack other officers when he opened fire. North could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

