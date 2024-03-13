GOP candidate for Senate in New Jersey faced 2020 charges of DUI, leaving scene of accident

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey Republican candidate for U.S. Senate was arrested in 2020 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident. That’s according to police reports that came to light Wednesday. Alex Zdan is a former TV news reporter who launched a bid for the seat currently occupied by indicted Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez. He said earlier this month that he wanted to disclose the DUI on his record as the campaign moves closer to the June 4 primary. Zdan told the New Jersey Globe that he pleaded guilty, paid fines, and “learned from my mistakes.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.