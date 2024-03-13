Dozens more migrants reach a Greek island south of Crete as smugglers seek new routes

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A boat carrying 91 migrants has reached a small island south of Crete that is seeing a spike in the arrival of people attempting the long and dangerous crossing from Africa, A Greek coast guard statement said the migrants, who were found on a beach on Gavdos island Tuesday, were being taken to reception areas on Crete. They are believed to have set off from the coast of eastern Libya, about 170 nautical miles to the south. Their nationalities were not made public. Gavdos, which lies some 27 nautical miles south of Crete, and Crete’s southern coastline have seen an increase in migrant arrivals in recent months.

