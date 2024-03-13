Concorde supersonic jet will return to New York’s Intrepid Museum after seven-month facelift

NEW YORK (AP) — The retired Concorde jet that belongs to New York’s Intrepid Museum will return to its home on a west side pier after a seven-month restoration. Museum officials say the supersonic jet will travel by barge up the Hudson River on Thursday and will be lifted by a crane onto Pier 86. The needle-nosed aircraft left Pier 86 on Aug. 9, 2023 for a restoration project at the Brooklyn Navy Yard that included sanding and repainting. Public tours of the jet will resume on April 4. The Concorde is the only supersonic commercial jet that ever flew.

