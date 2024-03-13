3 Egyptian Coptic church monks are killed in an attack at a monastery in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Police say three Egyptian monks belonging to the Coptic Orthodox Church were fatally stabbed in an attack at a monastery in South Africa, and a suspect has been arrested. Police say the motive for the attack was unclear, but it appears that nothing was stolen from the monastery. Deadly attacks on churches and other places of worship in South Africa are rare. The Coptic church is one of the oldest Christian communities in the world. The church has been the target of attacks by Islamic militants in Egypt and elsewhere.

