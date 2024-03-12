Xenophobia or security precaution? Georgia lawmakers divided over limiting foreign land ownership

ATLANTA (AP) — Legislation that would ban some citizens of China from owning farmland in Georgia is advancing at the state Capitol despite criticism that it promotes xenophobia and could face legal hurdles. Supporters say the ban is needed to protect the country’s food supply from a nation hostile to U.S. interests. Numerous states have enacted similar measures, which gained traction after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over the U.S. last year. A Georgia House of Representatives committee passed a bill Tuesday restricting the sale of agricultural land and land near military installations to some citizens of China and other countries. The state Senate passed a similar measure last month.

