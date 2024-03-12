UN nuclear chief tells Japan transparency is ‘very important’ in ruined nuclear plant’s discharges

TOKYO (AP) — The head of the U.N. atomic agency has emphasized to Japan’s government the importance of transparency in its ongoing discharges of treated radioactive wastewater at the ruined Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency director-general also expressed support for increasing Japan’s nuclear capacity as the country looks to it as a stable, clean source of power. His visit comes one day after Japan marked 13 years since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered the Fukushima disaster. Japan has sought the IAEA’s help with safety monitoring and evaluation to allay concerns.

