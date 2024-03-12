Trump heading to Ohio to rally for GOP’s Bernie Moreno ahead of March 19 primary

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is heading to Ohio to rally support for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno ahead of the March 19 primary. Trump has endorsed the Cleveland businessman in the three-way primary with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Cleveland-area state Sen. Matt Dolan. Trump will headline an afternoon rally at Wright Bros Aero, in Vandalia near Dayton, on Saturday. The event is hosted by Buckeye Values PAC. The winner of the GOP nomination will face third-term Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown this fall. Brown is viewed as vulnerable with control of the Senate in play.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.