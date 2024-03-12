Thai election body to seek dissolution of progressive party that won last year’s general election

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Election Commission says it will seek the dissolution of the progressive Move Forward party, which won last year’s general election, after a court ruled that the party’s proposal to amend a royal anti-defamation law was unconstitutional. The commission says it will ask the Constitutional Court to dissolve the party because it believes the proposal was an attempt to overthrow the country’s constitutional monarchy. It is unclear whether the court will accept the petition. The party says it will try its best to prevent its dissolution. Critics say the royal anti-defamation law is often used to quash political dissent. Student-led pro-democracy protests beginning in 2020 openly criticized the monarchy, previously a taboo subject, leading to vigorous prosecutions under the law.

