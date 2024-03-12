Texas parental consent law for teen contraception doesn’t run afoul of federal program, court says
By KEVIN McGILL
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court says a Texas law requiring that minors have parental permission to get birth control does not run afoul of a federally funded pregnancy health program known as Title X. Tuesday’s ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans largely upholds a 2022 ruling from a Texas-based federal judge. President Joe Biden’s administration had argued that Title X preempts the Texas parental consent requirement.