Seavey now has the most Iditarod wins, but Alaska’s historic race is marred by 3 sled dog deaths

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s annual Iditarod dog sled race has ended with a victory for the ages: One of the biggest names in the sport came from behind after a moose attack to win the grueling, dayslong contest for an unprecedented sixth time. But Dallas Seavey’s record-setting win late Tuesday was overshadowed by the deaths of three dogs in this year’s storied endurance race across the Alaska wilderness. A fourth dog, one of Seavey’s, was severely injured by a moose on the trail. That’s renewed calls from an animal rights group to stop the race. The race crosses 1,000 miles of wilderness, traversing two mountain ranges, the Yukon River and a slice of the frozen Bering Sea before ending just south of the Arctic Circle.

