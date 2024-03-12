Judge approves Trump’s $92 million bond to cover jury award in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has approved the $92 million bond put up by former President Donald Trump to ensure that writer E. Jean Carroll will receive a jury award for his verbal attacks against her if it survives appeals. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan formally approved the bond on Tuesday, a day after lawyers agreed there was no argument over it. The bond offered by the Republican 2024 presidential front-runner comes after Trump’s lawyers announced they were appealing the verdict to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Over the weekend, Trump resumed his attacks on Carroll’s credibility. Her lawyers say a third defamation lawsuit is possible.