Japan’s first private-sector rocket launch attempt ends with explosion shortly after takeoff

TOKYO (AP) — A rocket that was supposed to become Japan’s first from the private sector to put a satellite into orbit exploded shortly after takeoff. Livestreamed video of the launch Wednesday showed the rocket called Kairos blasting off from Wakayama Prefecture, central Japan, a mountainous area filled with trees, but exploding midair within seconds. A huge plume of smoke engulfed the area, and flames shot up in some spots. The video then showed spurts of water shot toward that spot in an effort to put out the blaze. Tokyo-based startup Space One, behind the rocket launch, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

