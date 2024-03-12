Iran, Russia and China show off their ships in a joint naval drill in the Gulf of Oman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — China, Iran and Russia have begun a joint naval drill in the Gulf of Oman, a crucial waterway near the mouth of the Persian Gulf. Footage aired Tuesday by Chinese state television and a video released by the Russian navy showed the ongoing drill, known as “Marine Security Belt 2024.” China sent the guided-missile destroyer Urumqi and the guided-missile frigate Linyi to the exercise. Russia’s forces are being led by the Varyag, a Slava-class cruiser. More than 20 ships, support vessels and combat boats from the three countries, as well as naval helicopters, are involved in the exercise.

