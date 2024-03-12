Fears of noncitizens voting prompt GOP state lawmakers in Missouri to propose driver’s license label
By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some state lawmakers are taking extra steps to prevent noncitizens from voting over their concerns that illegal border crossings could lead to voter fraud. It is already illegal for noncitizens to vote federally. But more than a dozen states are considering double-checking voter rolls against driver’s license records to catch potential noncitizens registered to vote. States including Missouri are trying to put U.S. citizen stamps on driver’s licenses to help identify noncitizens. Missouri Democrats say the effort is a waste of time and not needed.