Dallas Seavey wins 6th Iditarod championship, most ever in the world’s most famous sled dog race
By MARK THIESSEN
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Dallas Seavey has made Iditarod history. Seavey won the world’s most famous sled dog race on Tuesday. That’s a record-breaking sixth championship for the Alaska musher. This year’s race started off rough for Seavey. He had to shoot and kill a moose that got tangled up with his dogs shortly after the race began. He shot the moose and told officials he gutted it the best he could. Iditarod officials wound up issuing Seavey a two-hour time penalty. He still enjoyed a three-hour lead over the nearest competitor on his way to the finish line in Nome.