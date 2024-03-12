Another strike by German train drivers coincides with a walkout by Lufthansa cabin crew

BERLIN (AP) — Many of Germany’s train drivers are staging a 24-hour strike in the latest installment of a long-running and bitter dispute over working hours with the country’s main railway operator, while a walkout by cabin crew at Lufthansa is adding to disruptions for travelers. The GDL union called on drivers of state-owned Deutsche Bahn’s passenger trains to walk out starting at 2 a.m. It called the strike only on Sunday evening, making good on an announcement last week that it would no longer give 48 hours’ notice. The walkout coincided with a separate 19-hour strike by cabin crew for Lufthansa on flights departing from Frankfurt, the German airline’s main hub.

