US, Canada and indigenous groups announce proposal to address cross-border mining pollution

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S., Canada and several indigenous groups have agreed to address pollution from coal mining in British Columbia that’s been contaminating waterways on both sides of the border for many years. The deal announced Monday would establish independent boards to study the pollution’s extent and make cleanup recommendations. Indigenous groups in British Columbia, Montana and Idaho have lobbied for federal intervention by both governments to stop the flow of coal pollution. Elevated levels of selenium have been found in fish and fish eggs from Montana’s Kootenai River, downstream from coal mines in Canada’s Elk River Valley.

