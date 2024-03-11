The Cabinet of Pakistan’s newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is sworn in

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The 19-member Cabinet of Pakistan’s newly-elected Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has been sworn in during a brief ceremony. President Asif Ali Zardari administered Monday the ministers’ oaths at the President’s Office in the capital, Islamabad, with Sharif in attendance. This came days after Sharif was selected as prime minister in parliament following an alliance between his Pakistan Muslim League-N party and others. Sharif held the same position from April 2022 to August 2023, when he replaced archrival Imran Khan. The new premier is expected to meet up with Cabinet members to address multiple issues as Pakistan reels from an economic crisis, regular power cuts, a surge in militant attacks and a challenging relationship with neighboring Taliban-run Afghanistan.

