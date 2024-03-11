Sen. Bob Menendez enters not guilty plea to latest criminal indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife have pleaded not guilty to new obstruction of justice charges in a New York court. The new charges were in a rewritten indictment returned last week against the Democrat in Manhattan federal court. Menendez and his wife Nadine entered the pleas on Monday to a rewritten indictment containing new charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice. The couple is charged with conspiring with three businessmen to accept bribes of gold bars, cash and a luxury car in return for the senator’s help in projects pursued by the businessmen. A May trial is scheduled.

