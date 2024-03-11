Portugal’s election leaves the country uncertain of its future but heartens Europe’s radical right

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s inconclusive general election results mean weeks of political uncertainty ahead. They also give fresh energy to Europe’s shift toward the radical right. A surge in support for a populist party in Sunday’s ballot has placed the hard right at the heart of Portuguese politics. The close contest between two leading moderate parties remains unresolved as they await deciding results from voters abroad. Official results are due to be published within two weeks. The rise of the Chega, or Enough, party has been stunning. It went from 12 seats in the 230-seat Parliament in a 2022 election to 48 seats now.

