Oregon governor wants tolling plan on 2 Portland-area freeways scrapped

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wants to scrap a plan to implement tolls on large sections of two Portland-area interstates. KGW-TV reports Kotek sent a letter to the Oregon Transportation Commission on Monday saying the Regional Mobility Pricing Project for Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 should be halted. Kotek said in the letter that the “state’s path toward implementing tolling in the Portland metro area is uncertain, at best.” She also said the challenges associated with the project “have grown larger than the anticipated benefits.” The Oregon Transportation Commission’s chair and vice-chair have released statements suggesting they agree with Kotek.

