Man pleads guilty to murdering University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe has pleaded guilty to murder more than two years after police say he killed the cornerback outside a rowdy house party in Salt Lake City. Buk Mawut Buk pleaded guilty Monday to Lowe’s murder and the attempted murder of a woman injured in the September 2021 shooting. Police say he fired multiple shots at the two during a heated argument after the football player asked Buk’s friends to move their car. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.